Your Horoscope This Week: 24th July to 30th July, 2022

The same day Juno stations retrograde, Venus in Cancer squares Jupiter in Aries. This aspect supports boundary work, reminding us that our boundaries are ours to maintain and no one else’s. Like a child we raise or a garden we tend to, it’s an act of devotion, attention, and constant upkeep. Learning your hard limits, loving the part of you that says no, and doing your best to listen to her — to not betray her. The vows we make to ourselves are a big theme this season with Mercury in Leo. The square Mercury makes to Mars in Taurus on the 26th may have us reconsidering some of those vows in exchange for pleasure in the here and now but resolve is the word and if we can keep it up, Mercury’s trine to Chiron in Aries the following day will happily remind us we can change a harmful pattern by making new choices and creating new grooves.