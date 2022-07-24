Your Horoscope This Week: 24th July to 30th July, 2022

The new moon in Leo on the 28th loves new grooves, despite the fixed sign of it all. She perfects just before Mercury in Leo makes a square to Uranus in Taurus, which is followed by a square to the True Node hours later. Given the destabilising nature of Uranus in Taurus, the new groove isn’t exactly gonna have everyone out on the dance floor, unless of course, that dance floor is quaking regardless of the music. Jupiter stations retrograde in Aries on the same day as the New Moon, initiating a time of great internal growth. Whatever changes we strive to bring about now will have an incredible impact on how we relate to the world around us, our sense of the future, and our faith in it. We have to move with certainty toward something that feels as good as it does right.