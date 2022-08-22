The week ahead is passionate and heart-rending, so prepare for the emotional roller coaster we’ll all be riding. The opposition between Mercury in Virgo and Neptune retrograde in Pisces on 21st August is going to bring several tears to our eyes as our tender feelings reach a feverish pitch. The sun enters Virgo on 22nd August, offering us a reflective and analytical outlook during the last weeks of summer. Mercury and Pluto retrograde in Capricorn harmonise, allowing us to strengthen our boundaries and ensure direct communication.
Uranus retrograde in Taurus commences on 24th August and lasts until 22nd January, 2023. At this time, it’ll be easier than ever to implement changes and grow as people. Mercury glides into Libra on 25th August, adding diplomacy and clarity to communication. Venus in Leo squares the Nodes of Destiny on 25th August, pushing us to make major life-altering decisions about love and money.
The new moon in Virgo on 27th August brings an aggressive energy due to the intense square with Mars in Gemini that heightens frustrations and the need to take action. On the same day, Venus and Uranus retrograde collide, asking us to be autonomous and play by our own rules when it comes to matters of the heart. The need to be free will cause shakeups and breakups to occur on the 27th. Proceed with caution.