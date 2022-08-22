The new moon in Virgo on 27th August brings an aggressive energy due to the intense square with Mars in Gemini that heightens frustrations and the need to take action. On the same day, Venus and Uranus retrograde collide, asking us to be autonomous and play by our own rules when it comes to matters of the heart. The need to be free will cause shakeups and breakups to occur on the 27th. Proceed with caution.