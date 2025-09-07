Your Horoscope This Week: September 7 To 14
Stellar beings, this week is all about taking in the downloads from the full moon total lunar eclipse in Pisces which took place on Monday the 8th at 4:09pm AEST. This wasn’t just another lunation — it was the final lunar eclipse of the year, and because it lit up the last sign of the zodiac (while Saturn, the Planet of Responsibility, is sitting at 29 degrees Pisces), the energy is majorly karmic.
Pisces transits remind us that endings are beginnings in disguise, and with Jupiter in Cancer as one of the chart rulers of the lunar eclipse, many of us have been feeling emotions rise to the surface in tidal waves this past week. You may have cried harder than you expected, or you may have laughed louder than you have in months; either way, all zodiac signs are being reminded not to run from our feelings.
The start of this week is all about taking those raw revelations and doing something with them. With the Moon in Aries from Tuesday through Thursday, you might suddenly feel the urge to send the text, sign up for the class, or throw yourself into a bold new plan that the eclipse inspired. Don’t be surprised if your inner voice sounds louder than usual: It’s Aries fire meeting Pisces water, and the result is steam pushing you forward. The catch? Aries energy can get impulsive, so while you should follow the spark, you’ll also need to check in with yourself before diving headfirst.
By midweek, the Moon enters Taurus (Thursday through Saturday), and the vibe shifts from fiery action to earthy grounding. Think: reorganising your desk, cooking a meal that makes you feel safe, or finally catching up on the sleep your body’s been begging for. Taurus Moons after a Pisces eclipse are like nature’s weighted blanket — they soothe the nervous system and help you integrate what’s happened. This is also a powerful time to notice what stayed after the emotional storm. Who texted to check in? What inner voice kept repeating itself? What grounded habits feel good to stick with? Taurus will show you what’s sustainable.
Then, as the weekend rolls in, the Gemini Moon reminds you not to take any of this too seriously. By Saturday and Sunday, conversations flow easier, curiosity comes back online, and laughter feels like medicine. You may suddenly realise how much lighter you feel compared to Sunday, when the lunar eclipse climaxed. Gemini energy reminds you that you don’t have to carry your revelations alone. Share them, play with them, brainstorm with your friends. By the end of the week, you’ll feel like a phoenix rising — not because everything’s perfect, but because you let yourself feel, ground, and release. And now, post-eclipse, your ascension will hit different.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, how did Monday’s Pisces total lunar eclipse in your solitude zone land for you? If you cried, ghosted plans, or journaled like your pen was on fire, that was right on time… this eclipse asked you to clear emotional caches you’ve been carrying for years.
Come Tuesday and Wednesday, the Moon in your sign pulls you out of the cocoon with fresh first-day-of-school energy: you’ll want a haircut, a reset playlist, and a mini “I’m back” soft launch. Then from Thursday the Taurus Moon helps you put meat on the bones of your rebirth: build a realistic budget, map two doable savings targets, and choose one talent to productise now that Saturn has stepped out of your sign for a six-month breather. Think “slow compounding wins”: a paid consult here, a limited drop there, a tip jar on that passion project. Pride in what you do grows alongside pride in who you’re becoming.
By the weekend, the Moon glides into Gemini and your words sparkle again. After that deep-water eclipse purge, you’re suddenly flirty, witty, and low-key iconic in the group chat. Say yes to a spontaneous coffee date, pitch the idea you almost shelved, and post the thing without doom-scrolling the comments. Your takeaway as the week winds down: you honoured your feelings, you gave yourself space, and now you’re remembering that the present moment is where life actually happens. Talk it out, laugh it off, and let curiosity lead you somewhere delightful.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, it’s time for an honest check-in: what did Monday’s Pisces total lunar eclipse reveal about your circles and timelines? Friendship truths (good and messy), social media boundaries, and community dreams were all under the microscope… maybe you released a grudge, owned one, or admitted a connection had gone stale.
With the Moon in Aries Tuesday and Wednesday, you’ll crave solo time to metabolise it all. Delete contacts you never talk to, mute what drains you, and meditate before you reply. From Thursday, the Moon enters your sign and steadies your heart; share your feelings with one trusted person and write a short “this is what I need in friendship right now” note you can refer back to. Let your values be the filter… if it’s not reciprocal, it’s not sustainable.
Come the weekend, the Gemini Moon turns on your abundance brain. You’ll see clever ways to diversify income, such as selling a capsule wardrobe piece, bundling your services, or pitching a paid collab you’ve been “thinking about forever.” Compliments find you with greater ease, too; with Venus, your planetary ruler, now in Leo, your magnetism is louder and your confidence reads as warm, not cocky. Welcome admirers (and opportunities), but remember: the best ROI comes from offers aligned with your peace. Multiple streams are cute; multiple aligned streams are everything.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Monday’s Pisces total lunar eclipse put career and public image front-row… what epiphany hit you recently? If it shook loose a title, a goal, or a “why am I doing this?” moment, trust it; eclipses fast-track truths we’ve been avoiding.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s post-eclipse Aries Moon reconnects you with energising peers, making it an ideal time to network lightly, ask for intros, and let a friend gas you up before that bold email. By Thursday, the Taurus Moon asks for quiet calibration: audit your time, clean up a file system, and name one daily habit that supports the bigger move your intuition is whispering about. There’s no need to sprint right now… allow your body to integrate the eclipse downloads.
This weekend, the Moon entering your sign flips your mic back on. Your voice carries extra power at this time, so post the thread, record the reel, send the deck. With Jupiter trining the Pisces North Node earlier in the week, your gut already flagged what’s worth betting on; now your words make it real. Keep two tabs open: one for playful experimentation (low stakes, high joy), and one for the precise ask (raise, role, rate). You process fast, so just remember to celebrate your current wins before you chase the next ones.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, that Pisces total lunar eclipse lit up your growth sector, activating the themes of travel, study, faith, and “there’s more for me” energy. How did your heart answer? Maybe you applied, booked, or admitted you’re ready to outgrow a comfort zone that stopped being comfy. Congrats on your glow-up, moon child.
With the Moon in Aries Tuesday and Wednesday, career momentum kicks in: pitch something bolder, say yes to a panel, or ask a mentor for 20 minutes. Then the Taurus Moon (Thurs - Sat) grounds your expansion with community: join the group that gets it, RSVP to the thing where your people will be, and reconnect with the friend who always reminds you: You’re magic. Your world widens when you let others widen it with you.
By the weekend, the Gemini Moon invites gentle retreat to integrate the feels. A phone off walk, a long bath, or a day of “just vibes” helps your nervous system catch up with your aspirations. You don’t have to force answers… let the right next step float up while you’re laughing with a cousin, reorganising your bookshelf, or journaling in bullet points. Reminder as the week closes: Jupiter is in your sign amplifying blessings for the next nine months; meeting them halfway looks like trusting your intuition and taking the doable step right in front of you.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, how are you holding up after Monday’s Pisces lunar eclipse? This one may have tugged at your deepest insecurities around intimacy, trust, and vulnerability, pushing you to face the places where pride has sometimes acted as a shield. The start of the week, with the moon moving into Aries from Tuesday, reminds you that courage is not just about performance — it’s about honesty. You may feel a burst of momentum to clear the air in close connections, and people will respect you for daring to be transparent.
By Thursday, the Taurus moon illuminates your career sector, giving you the grounding you need after such an emotionally charged eclipse. This is a good time to take concrete steps toward a project or idea that has been simmering, especially if it aligns with what was revealed during the eclipse.
The weekend brings the Gemini moon, encouraging social play and collaboration. You’ll notice that sharing your story not only heals you but also inspires others. If the eclipse cracked something open, the rest of this week shows you that your light shines brightest when you lead with both courage and humility.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, Monday’s Pisces lunar eclipse energy was no joke… it lit up your relationship zone and asked you to reevaluate what partnership really means to you. That’s why having the moon in Aries on Tuesday and Wednesday might feel like an energetic detox and a push to let go of lingering fears and reclaim your power in connections. You may also notice financial or emotional entanglements rising to the surface. The Aries moon says: no more avoidance, Virgo. Clarity comes when you acknowledge what’s been unsaid.
As the Taurus moon enters on Thursday morning, you’ll begin to feel calmer and more optimistic. This is your reminder that growth takes time and trust. New philosophies, mentors, or travel opportunities could come through, expanding your perspective right when you need it most.
This weekend, the Gemini moon shifts your focus back to your career, encouraging you to show up with the lessons the eclipse just taught you. You’re learning that balance is key: you don’t need to give everything to others to be loved. By week’s end, you’ll see just how magnetic you are when you honour yourself first.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the Pisces lunar eclipse may have shaken up your wellness and daily routines, revealing habits that no longer serve your highest self. As the week begins with the moon in Aries (Tuesday), your relationship sector is on fire, reminding you that balance starts with how you show up in your closest bonds. Don’t shy away from the truths that came up during the eclipse… this is the time to integrate them into your partnerships, even if it means having a tough but healing conversation.
The Taurus moon from Thursday helps you ground those realisations, particularly in the realms of intimacy and shared resources. You may decide to restructure how you share time, money, or energy with someone, and though change can feel scary, it ultimately frees you.
By the weekend, the Gemini moon lightens the mood, bringing opportunities for travel, study, or simply laughter with friends. You’ll feel like you can breathe again after an intense stretch. What the eclipse exposed now becomes the soil for healthier routines, deeper intimacy, and more meaningful connections.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you felt that Pisces total lunar eclipse in your bones… it lit up your true love, creativity, and inner child sector, and many of you may still be riding waves of cathartic release. Whether through romance, a creative breakthrough, or a surprising revelation in your personal life, this eclipse asked you to stop hiding your heart. The Aries moon on Tuesday and Wednesday helps you pick up steam in your daily work and wellness flow. Channel that intensity into small, practical actions rather than spiralling into overthinking.
From Thursday to Saturday, the Taurus moon illuminates your relationship zone, reminding you that healing isn’t a solo journey. You may notice certain bonds growing deeper while others naturally fade away. Instead of resisting these shifts, trust that you’re being aligned with what — and who — feels safe and real.
From Saturday, the Gemini moon pushes you to reflect on power dynamics in intimacy, money, or shared resources. This is the perfect time for a reset around how you give and receive. The eclipse may have felt like an earthquake, but this week you’re already finding your footing and learning how to let that transformation become your superpower.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, the Pisces lunar eclipse lit up your home and roots zone, asking: what feels safe, what doesn’t, and where do you actually belong? Some of you may have had emotional conversations with family, sudden clarity about a move, or even a moment of inner recognition that “home” is more about how you feel than where you live.
This week, the Aries Moon on Tuesday and Wednesday lights a fire under your joy sector, reminding you that play and creativity are healing too. You’ll notice that once you give your inner child permission to laugh, dance, or create, some of those heavier eclipse revelations start to make more sense. By Thursday, the Taurus Moon grounds you with practical tasks: tidying your space, sticking to routines, or finally following through on health goals you’d been pushing aside. It’s not glamorous, but it’s stabilising.
When the Gemini Moon rolls in from Saturday partnerships take centre stage. Expect connections — whether romantic, platonic, or business — to mirror back to you what you’ve learned about home and safety all week long. You may find yourself either strengthening a bond with someone who makes you feel deeply seen, or realising you can’t keep pouring energy into a one-sided situation. The key lesson of this week: your true home is wherever you feel emotionally nourished, and this eclipse made sure you won’t accept anything less.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Cap, the recent Pisces lunar eclipse spotlighted your communication world, bringing attention to words you’ve said, words left unsaid, and truths waiting to be acknowledged. Some of you may have had a breakthrough conversation, while others are sitting with the realisation that silence itself can be its own story.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Aries Moon pulls your attention back to home and roots, asking you to tend to your inner world, whether that looks like organising your closet, journalling about childhood memories, or cooking a comforting meal. Then, the Taurus Moon from Thursday gives you a creative and romantic boost. Let yourself flirt, paint, dance, or simply say yes to pleasure…it doesn’t mean you’re neglecting responsibility, it means you’re remembering joy is just as productive as work.
By the weekend, the Gemini Moon shifts your focus to routines, wellness, and health. Suddenly, those eclipse-inspired insights about communication show up in your everyday life: maybe you’re clearer with coworkers, more intentional with your words, or finally setting boundaries about what drains your energy. This week isn’t about perfection, it’s about integration. If the eclipse revealed something you can’t ignore, now’s your chance to practice it in small, everyday ways — one conversation, one habit, one clear “no” at a time.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the Pisces lunar eclipse on the 8th cracked open your money story. Finances, values, self-worth — it all came into focus, and for some of you, it hit like a tidal wave. Maybe you finally admitted where money feels scarce, maybe you celebrated a breakthrough in abundance, or maybe you realised your worth isn’t tied to numbers at all.
Tues - Wed, the Aries Moon gets you talking: ideas fly, DMs pile up, and conversations carry a spark of possibility. By Thursday, the Taurus Moon draws you back into home and family matters. Organising, decorating, or even having long overdue talks with loved ones helps ground you after the financial/emotional rollercoaster.
Over the weekend, the Gemini Moon moves into your creativity and romance zone. This is where the magic happens. You’ll likely feel more playful, inspired, and flirtatious… an antidote to the heaviness of the eclipse. Don’t overthink whether you’re “ready” to have fun; let your body lead. A casual date, creative project, or spontaneous adventure could be the reminder you need: you’re more than the numbers in your bank account, and joy itself is priceless.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this month’s lunar eclipse was in your sign, meaning your whole identity, sense of self, and purpose is undergoing a transformation. It may feel raw right now, like the veil between you and the world has thinned. For some, this eclipse marked the end of a chapter, while for others it felt like a dramatic beginning. Either way, your sense of who you are is shifting.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Aries Moon grounds you by focusing your attention on finances and values. It’s like the Universe saying: yes, you’re evolving, but you also need to know what’s in your wallet and what you’re worth. Then, the Taurus Moon from Thursday moves energy into communication. This is an excellent time to journal, brainstorm, or finally express something you’ve been holding back.
The weekend’s Gemini Moon highlights home and family. You may feel the urge to nest, purge, or reconnect with your roots in some way. This isn’t just about cleaning your space, it’s about clearing psychic energy too, making sure your environment matches the new self that’s emerging from the eclipse. By Sunday night, you may look around and realise: the version of you who entered September is not the version of you standing here now. And that’s exactly how it’s supposed to be.
