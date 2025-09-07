Your Horoscope This Week: September 7 To 14

Pisces, this month’s lunar eclipse was in your sign, meaning your whole identity, sense of self, and purpose is undergoing a transformation. It may feel raw right now, like the veil between you and the world has thinned. For some, this eclipse marked the end of a chapter, while for others it felt like a dramatic beginning. Either way, your sense of who you are is shifting.



On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Aries Moon grounds you by focusing your attention on finances and values. It’s like the Universe saying: yes, you’re evolving, but you also need to know what’s in your wallet and what you’re worth. Then, the Taurus Moon from Thursday moves energy into communication. This is an excellent time to journal, brainstorm, or finally express something you’ve been holding back.



The weekend’s Gemini Moon highlights home and family. You may feel the urge to nest, purge, or reconnect with your roots in some way. This isn’t just about cleaning your space, it’s about clearing psychic energy too, making sure your environment matches the new self that’s emerging from the eclipse. By Sunday night, you may look around and realise: the version of you who entered September is not the version of you standing here now. And that’s exactly how it’s supposed to be.