Your Horoscope This Week: October 5 To 11

This week is your cosmic mic-drop moment, Aries. The Full Moon in your sign on October 7th feels like a personal rebirth, one that’s been building since the solar eclipse in Aries back on March 29th. Think of it as six months of shadow work, self assertion, and courage, now culminating in a fiery climax. You may feel lit up and raw, like your entire being is under a spotlight. And yes, that comes with shadows: you might demand intensity or depth from people who just can’t meet you there, or you might project your own restless transformation onto relationships. Be mindful not to burn bridges unnecessarily… you’re levelling up, but not everyone’s on the same timeline, and that’s okay. The lesson here is to honour your growth without needing everyone else to validate it.