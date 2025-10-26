Your Horoscope This Week: October 26 To November 1

Aries, just because it looks like stillness doesn’t mean it’s not power. Mars, your ruling planet, is finishing its six-week trek through Scorpio — your sector of intimacy, control, transformation, and energetic merging. But unlike some of the more dramatic Mars moments, this finale doesn’t scream. It simmers. You’ve been slowly, maybe even secretly, building momentum around something deeply personal. Whether it’s a financial entanglement, a physical craving, or an emotional reckoning, this week could reveal just how much you’ve outgrown the need to “win” at all costs. Do you really need to dominate, or are you just scared of disappearing if you don’t? Mars in Scorpio has been showing you how to reclaim your power without losing your soul. Now’s the time to integrate what you’ve learned about vulnerability, pleasure, and restraint.



The week ends with a mic drop — or at least a one-liner. Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 30th, launching you into a more playful, philosophical headspace. Suddenly, you’re inspired to sign up for that course, book that spontaneous trip, or tell a story that’s 80% true but 100% entertaining. And honestly? We need that from you. Just be mindful that not everyone’s as down for blunt jokes or semi-accurate monologues as you are. Mercury here wants you to express your belief systems, but do it like a good stand-up set: hit 'em with the truth and the punchline.