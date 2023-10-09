Get Ready For Radical Change: Venus Is In Virgo

During this time, Venus is being empowered by Jupiter, but Jupiter isn’t being empowered by Venus. In a nutshell, we will want to expand our desires, but won't be able to since Venus will make us focus on the details and not the big picture. And yet, our finances and hearts will bloom and broaden. When these two planets kiss in the cosmos, they expand our desire to take risks when it comes to expressing our innermost sentiments (an emotion that will reach its perfect form on October 22, when these planets link up). Of course, there is going to be trepidation before committing to a budget or relationship, as we are making lists in our head about whether or not we want to go down a specific route. However, the last week of October is prime for partnerships — until then, we will be observing these situations with scrutiny as we analyse every text, conversation, and plans. Investing our time and resources wisely is pivotal.