Venus In Libra Is Here & Your Love Life Is About To Intensify

From November 8 to December 4, Venus, the planet of love, grace, and money, will be in the sign of fashionable, intelligent, lovelorn, and savvy Libra. Over the last few weeks, with Venus in Virgo, we were crafting and cultivating the relationships we want and seeing the flaws in those we’ve outgrown. Now, we are trying to bring harmony, joy, and unity to our love lives and be decisive in matters of the heart — all of which might be challenging, due to the intensity the other planets are adding to the cosmic mix.
Venus is the planetary ruler of Taurus and Libra. Taurus, an earth sign, wants to build, while Libra, as an air sign, critiques. As the airy part of Venus, Libra uses words and artistry to express themselves. This planetary placement is not about decadence, it’s more about being fashionable and in the know. Popularity is very important: Venus in Libra is witty and crafty at using charm to sway people to their liking and treating them to trendy hot spots to show off their knowledge about what is hip.
When it comes to relationships, Venus in Libra flirts their way into a partnership and gives their full attention to the person they’re crushing on. As long as there is a strong foundation, built on equal footing, committing to another person is easy. There just has to be mutual reciprocity. The astrological symbol for Libra is the scales of justice, which means that fairness, balance, and equality are essential. However, in the event that situations become off-centred, Venus in Libra will feel as though they need to recalibrate and bring the scales back to an equilibrium. As Venus in Libra likes to give every person a chance, this placement tends to stay in relationships that are past their expiration date, and will often only move on when another situationship crops up, due to their fear of being alone.
Via combusta, which is known as the “fiery path,” is a point between 15 degrees of Libra and 15 degrees of Scorpio. This intensifies the energy. The caveat is that 23 degrees Libra is a very auspicious degree, because the benefic fixed star Spica is positioned there. This year, Venus in Libra will be via combusta from November 24 to December 4, except for November 28 when Venus aligns with Spica. Therefore, we can expect to have erratic and compulsive romantic tendencies from November 24 to December 4, except until November 28, which brings us luck and abundance in love. If you’re wanting to play the lottery, make an investment, go out on a date, start a new creative project, attend a holiday party, or rock a new look, November 28 is the best time to do so.
This time around, Venus in Libra will face several astrological challenges. Primarily, the connection Venus will make to the South Node of Destiny in Libra on November 29 and the square to Pluto in Capricorn on December 3. When Venus links up with the South Node, it will bring out the negative aspects of the planet and the sign. Exhaustion, laziness, frustration, codependency, overindulgence, and love sickness may consume our hearts and minds. The fraught aspect to Pluto will bring out power struggles, triangular situations, desires, secrets, and jealousies in relationships and friendships. Also, the minor frustrations that Venus in Libra is facing with Saturn in Pisces on November 8 will make us feel insecure, Jupiter retrograde in Taurus on November 16 heightens our energy, Uranus retrograde in Taurus on November 26 shakes up our love lives, and Neptune retrograde in Pisces on November 30 will bring out our confusion about the future of relationships and sentimentality for the past. The good news is that we have the chance to heal relationships and learn from our past mistakes as we move forward.
All in all, the weeks ahead will bring a mixed bag of energy. Tempers may flare, but we should use the energy to transform. If a relationship or situation isn’t working, it might be time to leave. Don’t get stuck in your emotions and old habits. The lesson is to put your needs first and to find your voice. Loving yourself is the most beautiful and powerful way to find your true purpose.