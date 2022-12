I Got A Vajacial So You Don’t Have To

The more up-in-the-air part of a vajacial is if your spa offers steaming, which has often been touted as an iffy wellness practice due to the possibility of burns, and could be irritating if the steam itself has any essential oils or herbs in it. And it’s true, if the steam finds its way into the vagina, it could become irritated, according to Mary Jane Minkin, MD , OB/GYN at Yale University School of Medicine. She says the use of certain topical products also have the chance to upset the pH of your vagina, so just be wary if you’re someone that’s prone to imbalances. Dr. Minkin also notes that the vulva is home to some of the most sensitive tissue on our body, so the less products we put there, the better.