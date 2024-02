It was very clear that Krawitz' attachment, Phillips, truly understood the responsibility of representing our community in the creation of this film. "Being in a privileged position that I am here representing… all the others that are blind around the world, I did my absolute best to imagine what you would want in film," he said during the premiere. "So you were in the very forefront of my mind when I gave advice and we made this film for you.” I know that many of us are truly grateful for that.