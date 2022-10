I Can’t Be The Only One Exhausted By Aesthetic Culture

Then again, if it's about community, is everyone actually invited to partake? The stock images that generally accompany these aesthetics usually feature white, slim women (both Clean Girl and Coastal Grandmother have been criticised for their lack of inclusivity). Technically, anyone can align themselves with any aesthetic but if all we see of a particular group is the same kind of woman, it might not seem that inviting for everyone (an exception to this rule is the Art Hoe aesthetic, originally an art movement innovated by and for POC artists, although a quick Pinterest search suggests that this aesthetic, too, has been dramatically whitewashed).