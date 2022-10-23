I Can’t Be The Only One Exhausted By Aesthetic Culture

"I agree that having pre-set aesthetics can be helpful as sometimes we can feel overwhelmed with the amount of choice out there and having someone else giving us a list of ‘dos and don’ts’ can simply eliminate the overwhelm," she says. "However, if you don’t go into it giving yourself permission to honestly admit how it is making you feel, that’s when the risk starts in my opinion. Trying a trend takes courage. But nothing says courage more than finding the strength to step away from it if it isn’t serving us."