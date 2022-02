I Tried TikTok’s Puppy Eyeliner & My Almond Eyes Can’t Get Enough

The puppy eyeliner look is the latest eyeliner look doing the rounds (as well as Julia Fox's contentious fashion week moment , of course). As opposed to the classic cat eye which flicks up at the tail, the 'puppy' liner curves downwards. It's a bottom-heavy look, so the triangular tail sits in your crease and is joined to your bottom lash line. The Korean beauty trend aims to round out your eyes, giving wearers a more youthful and sweet look.