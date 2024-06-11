The Inkey List Just Got Into The Pimple Patch Game — Here’s Our Review

Another thing we loved about these patches in particular was the design itself. “As much as I love brands that make patches in cute shapes, I really just need them to work. That’s it! So when I got to testing The Inkey List’s new ones, I immediately liked what I saw right out of the box,” Hoshikawa says. “The bevelled edges of the round patches really hug the skin and have that ‘invisible’ effect that makes them blend right into your complexion. I barely notice them once they’re on. I also love having a variety of sizes, and these come in large and small. The teeny ones were perfect for popping onto edges of my face like the side of my nose or along my lip line, and the larger ones were great for bigger bumps on my cheek, forehead, or body.”