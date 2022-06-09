Aussie Pop Muso Thandi Phoenix On Creating Space For Indulgence In A Busy Schedule

Welcome to our new series ‘On The Couch With’, created in partnership with Baileys, where we’ll be hearing what “me time” means to some of the country’s most creative minds.
In today's video, we sit down with Thandi Phoenix, one of the country's finest additions to the global dance-pop sphere.
Since cutting her teeth on pub gigs across Sydney as a teen, Phoenix has evolved into a festival-trailblazing artist. Over the last few years, she's taken to the stage at iconic events like Splendour In The Grass, Bluesfest and Spilt Milk and supported the likes of Tinashe, Jhenai Aiko and Vera Blue. Amidst all that, she also released her self-titled debut album in 2019.
Advertisement
In the interview, Phoenix shares why she's excited to get back on stage after two years of disruptions, her non-negotiable self-care techniques (including Baileys decadent chocolate mousse), and which of her family members is her biggest fan.
Watch the full story below:
Baileys is only available to those over 18 years of age. Please drink responsibly.
Advertisement