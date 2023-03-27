Being a creative sometimes means having a chaotic schedule — and no one knows that better than Sydney-based multi-disciplinary artist @BVT. With late-night hours, long studio sessions and no control over when inspiration will strike, structure and routine are not always possible when it comes to getting the job done.
In the video above, we get ready with BVT, as they prepare for a day of slow living, rejuvenating and Kali (the national martial art of the Philippines), and chat through the importance of self-love while carrying on the legacy of their ancestors.
Advertisement