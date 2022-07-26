Welcome to Sweet Digs Australia, where we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious, and always unique homes of women and gender-diverse people across the country. This week, we tour the bright, art-filled apartment of creative director Sophia Athas in Mosman, Sydney.
The first thing you notice when you step into the home of Hatrik House director Sophia Athas, is that it's bathed in natural light. Located in a 1960s apartment block surrounded by gumtrees in the heart of Mosman, Sydney, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment where Athas lives with her partner and her dog has a wrap-around balcony with panoramic views of Balmoral Beach, all the way to the Manly’s North Head. Their mortgage repayments are $850 per week.
Athas has called this space home for a year, after renovations to remove walls and update the kitchen and bathroom that took around three months to complete. Despite moving in during lockdown and being eager to get the place together, the homeowners took their time to accumulate the furniture, slowly curating a space that feels true to themselves where even the most disparate of pieces come together to feel cohesive.
According to Athas, the key to decorating the space was to find pieces that fit into their aesthetic but served a practical function, as well as utilising mirrors and lighting to make rooms feel bigger. When approaching the decor, it was important for them to have a blank canvas so they washed the place with white walls and larger furniture pieces in neutral tones, building from there with warm colours, bold prints and personal keepsakes.
Watch the video above for a closer look inside Athas's home, and get the inside scoop on where she splurged, her favourite local spot to grab a coffee, and the bag that holds special meaning for her. Then, shop the look of Sophia's home below:
