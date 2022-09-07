Sweet Digs Australia: Jess Nguyen’s Armadale Home Is An Entertainer’s Dream

Welcome to Sweet Digs Australia, where we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious, and always unique homes of women and gender-diverse people across the country. This week, we tour the cosy Armadale home of foodie and content creator Jess Nguyen.
Within the walls of Jess Nguyen’s 1910 Edwardian-style home that she shares with her husband and their two dogs, Marlo and Pabla, is a cosy den that's soaked in personal touches and is always ready for guests.
Situated in the buzzy neighbourhood of Armadale in inner city Melbourne, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home (for which she pays $4,600 in mortgage repayments) has only been lightly renovated to keep its heritage intact. Nguyen’s approach to design and decor has been more intuitive than curated, refusing to stick to any particular interior aesthetic and going with what feels right to her, which has led to some thrifty DIY projects. One of her proudest accomplishments is breathing new life into her living room fireplace with a fresh coat of butter yellow paint that she applied herself.
Though her dream would be to take on large projects like extending the kitchen and redoing the bathroom, the creative prefers to try and maximise the space she does have through styling and TLC, without having to invest time, energy and resources into loftier renovations.
While her love of food is at the core of what she does, her modest kitchen will surprise her followers. So why was it one of the selling points of the home? Because of the luxurious 90cm five-burner Italian stove, of course. Despite having no pantry or dishwasher, Nguyen still manages to make the space work for her, utilising drawers for her spices and a sideboard in the dining room for her fresh produce.
Famous for her lavish tablescapes, we knew Nguyen would have her fair share of tableware, but her 250-strong collection of napkins is truly a sight to behold. One organisation hack she recommends? Use bookends (hers are from Officeworks) to separate folded linens or clothes.
As far as where she sources her array of trinkets and homewares, she's a lover of thrifting. Some of her favourite finds are those found on Gumtree where her patience has paid off, including the large newlywed-themed dining set that she got for $450 and her vintage 10-bulb gooseneck chandelier.
Watch the video above for the full tour of Nguyen's welcoming home, and then shop our picks to get the look below.
