Now (more than ever) we need to support small businesses. From those creating change in their communities to others that are filling gaps in the market, small businesses make up the backbone of our economy and society.
The movement to support local businesses, which arose during the beginning of the pandemic, serves as a reminder that we need to show up for the people who are feeding their families and making their communities a better place.
Do you try and support small businesses? What do you love about the local brands you shop from?
We want you to have your say on the state of small businesses in Australia. By sharing your opinion, you'll go in the running to win a $500 Prezzee gift card. You can use it at a number of retailers including The Iconic, UberEats, Airbnb and more.
Advertisement
Good luck!
Advertisement