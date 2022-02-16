I don’t like my boobs in general — they have nothing of what 'nice boobs' are 'meant to look like' so I think I have zoned them out, which I find quite sad. I don’t even remember when they went from smooth to covered with stretch marks and small red veins, it is not like I have had any babies yet! I think it is because my weight has been up and down all my life, so my boobs have probably been on that journey with me. They are never something I look forward to revealing in an intimate situation, I have never really liked them, only when they are covered in a bra and well hidden behind clothes. They are also saggy. They have often prevented me of letting go in a sexual context to be honest. At the moment, for the first time in my life, I don’t mind them. My partner likes them and makes me feel like they are cute, and that the wobbliness is nice. I feel more comfortable with them now. They are weird and not picture perfect, but they feel soft and my partner makes me feel like they are the best. I learned from being on this photoshoot that I like them for what they are now. I would have never in a million years taken them out like that six months ago. If more women showed all of these 'skin imperfections' we would see that we all have them. I went away thinking that I should sit down more and talk about these things, because even small words helped.