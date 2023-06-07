Relationships are about compromise. If your partner starts asking you questions about your past sex life, and that makes you uncomfortable, let them know that you aren’t quite ready to talk about that yet. But, you can try again later. Don’t shut them down like they’ve done something wrong — they just want to know more about you. Tell them that you take a little longer to open up about certain things. Maybe dole out a fun, embarrassing story you do feel comfortable sharing as a consolation prize. See how your partner handles that little morsel of information, and, if they are receptive and supportive, consider divulging a slightly larger one. And pay attention when it never feels safe to disclose your past. If you consistently feel that squirmy "What are you going to do with this information?" sensation in your gut, it may be a sign that your relationship isn’t as healthy as you want it to be.