Refinery29 Australia is the leading publication focused on women and underrepresented voices. Through a wide spectrum of stories, original video programming and shareable social content, we celebrate and challenge the world we live in now — and reflect the one we are all shaping for tomorrow.
We’re looking for a Managing Editor (maternity leave contract) and a Style & Beauty Writer to help lead the continued growth of Refinery29 Australia. Details below!
Managing Editor (Maternity Leave Contract) / Full Time
Reporting to the Head of Editorial, the Managing Editor will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team: setting the daily production agenda, managing the team’s output and workflow, top-editing content as necessary and helping drive strategies to achieve growth across both site and social.
Advertisement
This is a senior role best suited to an experienced Editor with excellent organisational and management skills, enthusiasm around creating more efficient editorial processes, strategic problem-solving and decision-making skills, and an obsessive interest in all things that matter to young women and gender-diverse people.
Style & Beauty Writer / Full Time
Reporting to the Head of Editorial for Refinery29 Australia, the successful applicant will be well-versed in all things style and beauty, and the complex ways fashion and beauty intersect with identity, culture and self-expression. We’re looking for a strong writer who has endless ideas and is inspired to try new things. The Style & Beauty Writer will be excited to rethink how we cover these topics through a hyper-local lens for Refinery29 Australia’s audience through a mix of original features, columns, personal essays and shopping content.
Our dream candidate will be fiercely passionate about making fashion and beauty a space where all women and gender-diverse people see and feel themselves represented. They will be as comfortable commissioning a story about caring for natural hair for Black women as they are trawling TikTok for beauty hacks on the cusp of blowing up, investigating how fashion can illuminate political issues or interviewing an expert on a buzzy skincare ingredient.