December is around the corner — cicadas are coming out and so is the sun. It's time for boozy barbecues with friends, Christmas parties, and of course updating our wardrobes and makeup bags with the latest products we're asking Santa for this year.
The silly season is a time to look to the future and wind down with loved ones with the hottest goodies in our stockings. But regardless of whether you've been naughty or nice, the last month of the year is a chance to treat yourself and those around you.
This month, we've been inspired by the great outdoors — be it the pool or park, and have our eyes on brightly coloured tops, scarves and sneakers that will dazzle as brightly as the fairy lights on your tree.
Whether it's a shirt to wear on New Years Eve or an eyeliner to make your eyes pop at the beach, the Refinery29 Australia team is here to share their top style picks for the month of December.