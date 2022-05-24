What It’s Like To Have Ovarian Cancer In Your 20s

Lisa was 21 and studying in Hawaii when she was first diagnosed. Although she had been losing weight for about six months, she put it down to her active lifestyle, and it wasn’t until she was having sex with her boyfriend that she realised something was very wrong. “It literally felt like someone had kicked me in the cervix and about four days later I was still in a lot of pain so I went to see a specialist. She barely touched my stomach before she told me something was growing inside of me – she said it was about the size of a small watermelon.” After being referred to a gynaecologist on the island, Lisa was booked in for surgery to remove the growth, which had tripled in size in just three weeks.