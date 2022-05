What It’s Like To Have Ovarian Cancer In Your 20s

For Lisa, her first operation was just the beginning. During the surgery, her cyst burst and four months later, her cancer returned. While she had recovered remarkably quickly from the first operation – “I was running and surfing three weeks later” – the second one hit her much harder, emotionally and physically. "Having two intense operations, four months apart, was so hard on my body and I was pretty naïve about that going into the second one.” Lisa’s recovery took months – walking even short differences left her exhausted and her physical incapacity was particularly frustrating compared to the active life she led before. One of the main difficulties facing young women who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer is how badly the treatment – be that surgery or chemotherapy, or both – can impact their fertility . “We do our best to discuss the long term effects with women and work through the emotion that evokes,” says Vickie Gadd, a gynaecological-oncology clinical nurse specialist working at Maidstone Hospital. “The vast majority of women, regardless of their age, just want to do whatever they need to do to save their life – they’re in survival mode. It’s only after they’ve gone through that initial treatment that reality hits home and they have to come to terms with the impact.”