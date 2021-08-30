From Wholesome Pranks To Skincare Tips, Nun TikTok Is The Break You Need Right Now

It doesn’t help that Christianity as a whole is not 'cool' in the public imagination. Built into its history is the idea that non-believers must be converted to be saved and so creative methods had to be found to bring people into the fold. Initially, this was done through an exertion of force (i.e. religious crusades) or by paternalistic imposition (i.e. missionaries). But as the appeal of the church waned throughout the 20th century and the teenager became the target audience in the West, spreading the word had to be done by Connecting With The Youth. Which is how we ended up with well-intentioned but cringeworthy offerings like the Extreme Teen Bible or jokes about folk bands and acoustic guitar. When you no longer have faith – or never had it in the first place – obvious pandering is, well, obvious.