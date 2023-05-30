27 And Never Had A Long Term Relationship

A fear of falling in love and getting hurt is, for me, paired with the oh-so-joyful ticking of a biological clock. It hit me at 27. Fuck. 30 is going to happen to me soon. I never really thought I’d turn 30. I think as a teenager, I just saw my life up to 29 and then the end credits rolled. There’s this annoying pressure twenty-something women can feel about finding love before they are 30. It can feel like a terrifying countdown. Like a shit New Year’s Eve where at midnight, you die alone. Aside from biology, I think rom-coms could also be to blame. The other week, I watched Bridget Jones and nearly spat out my Blossom Hill when I realised she’s only 32 years old. Just five years my senior and labelled a "spinster" by all her friends and family. Until she finds her Mr Darcy, of course.