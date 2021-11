I'll admit that most of my animosity towards combining my friend groups comes from experiences with friends who were reluctant to socialise with each other . One time, I asked a friend if I could invite someone else to a Broadway play we were seeing, to which she said yes. The night of the play, she then invited another friend of hers without saying anything (not that she needed to!), and proceeded to freeze me out the rest of the night. Needless to say, she probably wasn't as cool with me bringing someone else as she said.