“Me Causing Drama With The Future King”: Mia McKenna-Bruce On That Viral Prince William Interaction

But even though the BAFTA-winning actress is now set for stardom, there was a moment when she considered walking away from the acting industry altogether. McKenna-Bruce explains that she took a gap year in Australia, travelling the East Coast, where she later got a job at a call centre. Despite her success as a child star, McKenna-Bruce thought her career was over and was close to giving up on acting. But it was her experience travelling and working in Australia that made her return to the craft. "I was 18 years old, but I felt like I was done [with acting]," she explains. "I realised how young I was and I was like, no, I can go home and give this another good go. It doesn't matter if I fail."