I Simply Love To Put A Little ‘X’ After Everything

I’d say that the internet’s biggest continuing impact on me, however, is in how I express myself. Like a lot of the online-pilled, my brain has been rotted by memes , which have become cornerstones of the way I talk to my friends who suffer from the same affliction. Phrases like " Sorry to this man " and " Whats going on with mycareer " might as well be famous adages passed down through the generations for the amount that I use them. In the last couple of years, however, no internet affectation has wormed its way more solidly into the way I communicate than a single character, in which so much – humour, affection and piss-taking – is contained: 'x'. I am, in other words, addicted to the act of putting a little kiss at the end of every single statement I type.