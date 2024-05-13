Mecca’s Beauty Election Is Open For Voting So It’s Time To Pick Your Favourite Children

The 15th annual Mecca Beauty Election is officially upon us, which means we’re about to find out exactly what everyone is purchasing (and more importantly, repurchasing) at Mecca. Some people say it’s wrong to choose between your favourite children, but we wholeheartedly disagree.
The beauty (pun intended) of this annual event is that we’re not only talking about flash-in-the-pan products that sold out once during the year. With public voting, the annual beauty elections allow us to discover which Mecca products everyone loves.
There are 23 categories, covering everything from SPF to makeup prep, handbag essentials, the product makeup artists swear by, and the body product that makes an everything shower seem like less of a punish. Voting for the awards officially opening on May 14 on the Mecca website, and we can't wait to cast our votes. To peep all the nominees, keep on scrolling.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Boldest Pop of Colour
Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush
VIOLETTE_FR Yeux Paint Twinkling
RMS beauty "Re" Dimension Hydra Powder Blush
NARS Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil
MECCA MAX Pout Pencil
Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Liner
Stila Stay All Day ArtiStix Graphic Liner
Too Faced Cloud Crush Blurring Blush
VIOLETTE_FR Yeux Paint Twinkling
RMS beauty "Re" Dimension Hydra Powder Blush
NARS Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil
MECCA MAX Pout Pencil
Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Liner
Stila Stay All Day ArtiStix Graphic Liner
Too Faced Cloud Crush Blurring Blush
The Instant Glow-Up
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
By Terry Brightening CC Serum
RMS beauty Master Radiance Base
Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops
NARS Laguna Bronzing Powder
Glow Recipe Tinted Hue Drops
Westman Atelier Liquid Super Loaded Tint
Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face
By Terry Brightening CC Serum
RMS beauty Master Radiance Base
Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops
NARS Laguna Bronzing Powder
Glow Recipe Tinted Hue Drops
Westman Atelier Liquid Super Loaded Tint
Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face
The Savviest Skincare-Makeup Hybrids
Kosas Wet Stick Moisture Lip Shine
Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops
Chantecaille Cheek Gelee Blush
RMS beauty Buriti Bronzer
By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder 8HA
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Brightening Concealer
Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Concealer
Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops
Chantecaille Cheek Gelee Blush
RMS beauty Buriti Bronzer
By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder 8HA
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Brightening Concealer
Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Concealer
The Backstage Secret
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Kevyn Aucoin The Sculpting Powder
Ellis Faas Skin Veil Foundation
Rae Morris Invisible Mattifier Powder
Shiseido EYELASH CURLER
Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Hydrating
Kevyn Aucoin The Sculpting Powder
Ellis Faas Skin Veil Foundation
Rae Morris Invisible Mattifier Powder
Shiseido EYELASH CURLER
Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Hydrating
The Perfect Red Lip
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
MECCA MAX Pout Pop Lipstick
Chantecaille Lip Chic
Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond
M·A·C Cosmetics Macximal Matte Lipstick
VIOLETTE_FR Petal Bouche Matte
NARS Powermatte Lipstick
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
MECCA MAX Pout Pop Lipstick
Chantecaille Lip Chic
Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond
M·A·C Cosmetics Macximal Matte Lipstick
VIOLETTE_FR Petal Bouche Matte
NARS Powermatte Lipstick
The Realest Concealer
Kosas Revealer Concealer
Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer
Ellis Faas Concealer
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer
Smashbox Smashbox x Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector
MECCA MAX Life Proof Camo Colour Corrector
NARS Light Reflecting Eye Brightener
Laura Mercier Real Flawless Concealer
Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer
Ellis Faas Concealer
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer
Smashbox Smashbox x Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector
MECCA MAX Life Proof Camo Colour Corrector
NARS Light Reflecting Eye Brightener
Laura Mercier Real Flawless Concealer
The Most Ace Base
NARS Light Reflecting Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation
Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Skin Perfecting Tint
MECCA MAX Off Duty Serum Skin Tint
Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation
Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream
Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation
Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Skin Perfecting Tint
MECCA MAX Off Duty Serum Skin Tint
Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation
Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream
Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Total Skin Transformer
Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions 3D Visible Fill + Repair Serum
Allies of Skin 20% Vitamin C Brighten + Firm Serum
Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment
Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Serum
Kate Somerville EradiKate Daily Cleanser
Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum
Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum
Moon Juice G Pack Glutathione + Vitamin C Powder
Allies of Skin 20% Vitamin C Brighten + Firm Serum
Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment
Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Serum
Kate Somerville EradiKate Daily Cleanser
Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum
Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum
Moon Juice G Pack Glutathione + Vitamin C Powder
The Hydration Hero
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
Verso Skincare Super Facial Serum
LA MER The Treatment Lotion
Susanne Kaufmann Nourishing Eye Cream
Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream
MECCA COSMETICA Replenishing Niacinamide Serum
Cosmetics 27 Baume 27 Serum
TULA 24-7 Moisture Intense Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream
Verso Skincare Super Facial Serum
LA MER The Treatment Lotion
Susanne Kaufmann Nourishing Eye Cream
Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream
MECCA COSMETICA Replenishing Niacinamide Serum
Cosmetics 27 Baume 27 Serum
TULA 24-7 Moisture Intense Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream
The Cleanser That Cleans Up
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser | Pre + Probiotics 150ml
Go-To Properly Clean
Eve Lom Cleanser
MECCA COSMETICA Mecca-morphosis Purifying Cleansing Balm
REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Milk
Tatcha Indigo Cleansing Balm
Clinique Take The Day Off Foaming Mousse
Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser | Pre + Probiotics 150ml
Go-To Properly Clean
Eve Lom Cleanser
MECCA COSMETICA Mecca-morphosis Purifying Cleansing Balm
REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Milk
Tatcha Indigo Cleansing Balm
Clinique Take The Day Off Foaming Mousse
Makeup-Up Prep That Goes The Distance
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic CreamTM
MECCA MAX CHILL OUT Brightening Eye Cream
GOOP GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator
Goldfaden MD Bright Eyes
APOTCARE OPTILASH - Lash Enhancing Serum
Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops
VIOLETTE_FR Boum-Boum Milk
Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting & Firming Advanced Cream
MECCA MAX CHILL OUT Brightening Eye Cream
GOOP GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator
Goldfaden MD Bright Eyes
APOTCARE OPTILASH - Lash Enhancing Serum
Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops
VIOLETTE_FR Boum-Boum Milk
Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting & Firming Advanced Cream
The One For The Sun
MECCA COSMETICA To Save Face SPF50+ Brightening Sun Serum
MECCA COSMETICA To Save Body SPF30 Radiant Sun Mousse
MECCA MAX SCREEN SAVER SPF30 Broad Spectrum Facial Sunscreen
Go-To Nifty Fifty
Naked Sundays SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist
Frank Body Hydrating Body Sunscreen
Naked Sundays Cabana Glow SPF50+ Mineral Glow Drops
MECCA COSMETICA To Save Body SPF30 Radiant Sun Mousse
MECCA MAX SCREEN SAVER SPF30 Broad Spectrum Facial Sunscreen
Go-To Nifty Fifty
Naked Sundays SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist
Frank Body Hydrating Body Sunscreen
Naked Sundays Cabana Glow SPF50+ Mineral Glow Drops
Your Everything In The Shower
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil
Nécessaire The Body Wash Fragrance Free
ARKIVE Crown Scalp Scrub
Frank Body Glycolic Body Scrub
Soap & Glory The Righteous Butter Body Lotion
kit: Unwind Body Balm
Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear Body Cleanser
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Scented Solid Soap
Nécessaire The Body Wash Fragrance Free
ARKIVE Crown Scalp Scrub
Frank Body Glycolic Body Scrub
Soap & Glory The Righteous Butter Body Lotion
kit: Unwind Body Balm
Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear Body Cleanser
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Scented Solid Soap
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Hair High Achiever
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
BYREDO Mojave Ghost Hair Perfume
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo
Ceremonia Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
MALIN+GOETZ Hair Pomade
Living Proof PhD Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Hair by Sam McKnight Bigger Love Treatment Mask
Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray Light
BYREDO Mojave Ghost Hair Perfume
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo
Ceremonia Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
MALIN+GOETZ Hair Pomade
Living Proof PhD Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Hair by Sam McKnight Bigger Love Treatment Mask
Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray Light
The Scents Taking The World By Spritz
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold EDP
MAISON MARGIELA On A Date
DIPTYQUE L'Eau Papier EDT
BYREDO Rose Of No Man's Land EDP
TOCCA Florence EDP
Editions de Parfums By Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady EDP
Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom EDP
D.S. & DURGA Deep Dark Vanilla EDP
Le Labo Thé Noir 29
MAISON MARGIELA On A Date
DIPTYQUE L'Eau Papier EDT
BYREDO Rose Of No Man's Land EDP
TOCCA Florence EDP
Editions de Parfums By Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady EDP
Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom EDP
D.S. & DURGA Deep Dark Vanilla EDP
Le Labo Thé Noir 29
The Home Scent That Stays With You
Diptyque Figuier Candle
MAISON MARGIELA By The Fireplace Diffuser
D.S. & DURGA Big Sur After Rain Auto Fragrance
Vyrao Rose Marie Large Candle
Floral Street Wonderland Bloom Candle
Maison Francis Kurkdjian OUD Satin Mood Scented Candle
Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Scent SurroundTM Diffuser
Editions de Parfums By Frédéric Malle Dans Mon Lit Linen Spray
MAISON MARGIELA By The Fireplace Diffuser
D.S. & DURGA Big Sur After Rain Auto Fragrance
Vyrao Rose Marie Large Candle
Floral Street Wonderland Bloom Candle
Maison Francis Kurkdjian OUD Satin Mood Scented Candle
Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Scent SurroundTM Diffuser
Editions de Parfums By Frédéric Malle Dans Mon Lit Linen Spray
The VIP Of Me Time
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Editions de Parfums By Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady Body Butter
DIPTYQUE Do Son Shower Oil
Flamingo Estate Euphoria Pulse Point Oil
Chantecaille Bio Lifting Mask +
Tom Ford Soleil Lip Blush
LA MER The Lip Volumizer
Omorovicza Ultramoor Mud Mask
Editions de Parfums By Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady Body Butter
DIPTYQUE Do Son Shower Oil
Flamingo Estate Euphoria Pulse Point Oil
Chantecaille Bio Lifting Mask +
Tom Ford Soleil Lip Blush
LA MER The Lip Volumizer
Omorovicza Ultramoor Mud Mask
The Beauty Breakthrough Of 2024
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm
Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench Body Butter
DedCool Aura Fragrance
Maison Crivelli Hibiscus Mahajád Extrait De Parfum
Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Perfectly Dosed Retinol Universal 0.2%
Tatcha The Matcha Cleanse
Emma Lewisham Supernatural Vitale Face Elixir
Fig 1 Retinol Night Cream No. 1
Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench Body Butter
DedCool Aura Fragrance
Maison Crivelli Hibiscus Mahajád Extrait De Parfum
Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Perfectly Dosed Retinol Universal 0.2%
Tatcha The Matcha Cleanse
Emma Lewisham Supernatural Vitale Face Elixir
Fig 1 Retinol Night Cream No. 1
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Top Trending Find
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist
Briogeo Scalp RevivalTM Stimulating Therapy Massager
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner
Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops
Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil
Too Faced Kissing Jelly Lip Oil Gloss
VIOLETTE_FR Bisou Balm
Briogeo Scalp RevivalTM Stimulating Therapy Massager
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner
Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops
Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil
Too Faced Kissing Jelly Lip Oil Gloss
VIOLETTE_FR Bisou Balm
The Handbag Essential
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
RMS beauty Lip2Cheek
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder Refillable
Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist
Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist
LOOPS Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Hydrogel Eye Mask
Ellis Brooklyn Peaches Fragrance Body Mist
MALIN+GOETZ Dark Rum Perfume Oil
RMS beauty Lip2Cheek
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder Refillable
Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist
Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist
LOOPS Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Hydrogel Eye Mask
Ellis Brooklyn Peaches Fragrance Body Mist
MALIN+GOETZ Dark Rum Perfume Oil
The Best For Beginners
Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil
Morphe M2 Ready in 5 Eyeshadow Palette
Kosas Air Brow Clear Lifting Treatment Gel
By Terry Ombre Blackstar Cream Eyeshadow
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Go-To Very Useful Face Cream
MECCA MAX Off Duty Blush Stick
Manucurist Green Flash Routine Set
Morphe M2 Ready in 5 Eyeshadow Palette
Kosas Air Brow Clear Lifting Treatment Gel
By Terry Ombre Blackstar Cream Eyeshadow
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Go-To Very Useful Face Cream
MECCA MAX Off Duty Blush Stick
Manucurist Green Flash Routine Set
The Hidden Gem
kit: Good Night Balm
FaceGym FACEGYM PRO
Cultured Biome One Serum
sans [ceuticals] Activator 7 Body + Hair + Face Oil
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Ilia Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara
Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara
Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick
FaceGym FACEGYM PRO
Cultured Biome One Serum
sans [ceuticals] Activator 7 Body + Hair + Face Oil
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Ilia Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara
Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara
Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick
The Gift On Everyone’s List
DIPTYQUE Orphéon EDP
Paul Smith Botanist Diffuser
Officine Universelle Buly Alabaster stone
By Terry Baume de Rose
Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlighter
Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches
Sunday Riley The Power Couple
NuFACE TRINITY+ Complete Facial Toning Kit
Paul Smith Botanist Diffuser
Officine Universelle Buly Alabaster stone
By Terry Baume de Rose
Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlighter
Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches
Sunday Riley The Power Couple
NuFACE TRINITY+ Complete Facial Toning Kit