10 Mecca Makeup Artists Share Their Holy Grail Products

All linked products are independently selected by our editors, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Like most people, we have our favourite beauty products that we use day-to-day — and we more or less stick to them. In our line of work, we're of course always trying new products, but when we really need our makeup to perform, it's those old faithfuls that we go back to again and again.
Unsurprisingly, that's also the case for makeup artists. Tasked with ensuring their clients' makeup lasts all day long, through all weather conditions, and often on the most important days of their life, it's safe to say they know what products really perform under pressure. That's why we love snooping around their makeup kits, to find out what they actually use when it counts.
Ahead, we tap 10 Mecca makeup artists to find out the skin prep product and makeup product they're never without. After all, they have access to endless beauty products at the retailer, so we know their top two products will be very good.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!