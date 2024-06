What Your Mars Sign Says About Your Sex Life & Desires

A small point of clarification: Where Venus, the planet of love, sits in our birth chart decides who we like. Mars's placement reflects how we go after them, Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com , tells Refinery29. "In general, folks with Mars in fire and air signs (except for Libra) can be more aggressive in their delivery than those with Mars in earth or water signs," she explains. "Being the counterpart of the receptive energy of Venus, Mars is that reactive, raw energy with which we defend ourselves when the times call for it."