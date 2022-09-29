How To Do London Fashion Week’s Looped Bun On All Hair Lengths

Sam held the end of each ponytail with one hand and the hairbrush in the other, then simply placed the handle of the brush in the centre of the ponytail before twisting the lengths around the handle to make a loop. "Once the hair is looped round the hairbrush, the ends are pinned into the base of the ponytail and the hairbrush should be pulled out to create that fold," said Sam. The hairbrush holds the hair in place while you're creating the loop. "If you try to do it without, the hair simply goes everywhere," said Sam. A veil of hairspray keeps the loop and the ends secure.