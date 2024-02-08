Shaggy Loop Knit Accessories Will Be Autumn’s Cutest Trend

Copenhagen Fashion Week has been and gone for another season, and once again, the Danes have left us itching to add more colour to our wardrobes. The Nordic fashion week always has us glued to the street style photos filtering through our feeds, and zooming in on the finer details to inspire more vibrant winter outfits than we may typically embrace.
But while previous seasons have seen clashing prints and bold colour blocking dominate the Copenhagen street style trends, this season was more pared back. It isn’t altogether surprising, with wearable neutrals like greys, dark green, and chocolate brown featuring heavily on the autumn/winter 2024 runways back in September.
This trend continued with the shows this season, though still with that flamboyant colour pop we’ve come to expect from Copenhagen. At Helmstedt, fabric was swirled with chocolate brown and periwinkle blue, and at TG Botanical (seen below), utilitarian khaki skirts and pants were paired with a gauzy lime green top.
On the streets, it was a similar story, with attendees pairing chocolate brown, grey and black outfits with brash colours that add a decidedly fun edge to an otherwise toned-down outfit. It wasn’t just the bright yellows and reds that caught our eye though, but a very specific chunky loop knit fabric that we just want to run our fingers through.
At first glance, the textured loop knit accessories evoke images of bath mats and shag pile rugs from the '70s, but it's exactly this left-of-centre design element that has us eyeing them off for autumn.
The loops are decidedly playful and since many of us have focused on paring back our wardrobes to the most wearable essentials in recent years, adding a bright and textured accessory feels like a low-commitment way to add interest to our outfits, in the same way that puffer bags and panelled denim totes captured our attention in previous seasons (and still take pride of place in our wardrobes).
Many of the loop yarns we could track down online are made of predominantly polyester, but we particularly love the red shoulder bag pictured above, for its slightly worn and frayed edges that look more woollen and hand-knitted.
We also spotted the loop knit design carried through shaggy knitwear, for those who want to keep their outfit neutral but layer edgy and softer textures for a look that speaks to their personal style.
Of course, shearling was also seen dotted through the street style seen at Copenhagen, as is customary in the winter season. But with brands like Coach releasing neon versions of their iconic Tabby bag in a shearling fabric, it's clear to us that bright and fluffy accessories will brighten up our outfits through the cold and dreary winter.
Loop yarn bags specifically have also been popping up on the DIY haven, #crochettok, with people using pre-looped yarn to create a one-of-a-kind textured bag. So if you don't want to wait for this trend to trickle down into Australian stores, we suggest you go the DIY route. In the meantime, we'll be on the hunt for our statement autumn bags.