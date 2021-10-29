Last Night in Soho Is A Trippy Horror That Delves Into the Exploitation of Women

In her dreams she’s catapulted back to the Swinging Sixties, and into the body of alluring and voguish wannabe singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy). At first Eloise is completely enamoured with her new nocturnal life, every night slipping into unconsciousness and waking up bolt upright into Sandy’s glamorous world of dapper gentlemen callers and smoke-filled nightclubs. She feels protective over Sandy, both of them fresh-faced and giddy with ambition, living in the same bedsit in London in different decades, trying to make their dreams a reality. In real life, Eloise begins to excel in her studies, with her dreams providing ample sartorial inspiration for her fashion designs, and she even begins to emulate Sandy’s bleached hair, vinyl trench coats and organza bell dresses. But soon enough, the mirror begins to splinter and the dream becomes a nightmare.