RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kween Kong On Finding Her Samoan Tongan Identity Through Drag & Using Her Influence For Good

But Kween Kong says that when she went onto Drag Race, she did so with the knowledge that she was the first Samoan drag queen to do so. While she knew that half of her community would be upset at the way she was representing them, it wasn’t those people she was listening to. “There’s also going to be the other half that doesn’t get a voice or doesn’t get a seat at the table. Those are the ones that I’m going to represent — and I’m going to make sure I represent them fiercely.”