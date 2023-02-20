12 Indigenous Beauty Brands To Add To Your Makeup & Skincare Routine

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Indigenous-owned beauty brands are taking Australia by storm right now, breaking into the notoriously competitive beauty industry to help share 60,000 years of cultural knowledge with the wider community.
While Indigenous fashion brands and small businesses are finally starting to get the recognition they deserve, First Nations-owned beauty and wellness brands have generally flown under the radar in the mainstream, but are slowly making waves online.
From eyeshadow palettes that glisten on all skin tones to body moisturisers packed with native ingredients and luxury scrubs inspired by the outback, there's something to make everyone feel pampered, prepped and polished.
Ahead, check out these 12 First Nations beauty brands to support that will take your skincare, bath and makeup routines to the next level.