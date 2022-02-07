Sexting can be very fun (and good for your relationship) once you're on a roll with your partner, swapping steamy message after steamy message, but initiating that kind of conversation can be difficult, to say the least. You may worry you'll say the wrong thing — or you might feel flat out awkward typing out dirty talk.
It sounds like a no-brainer, but choosing the right kind of sext to kick things off comes down to the person you're sexting in the first place. And, as we in the astrological community tend to agree, you can learn quite a bit about a person from their Zodiac sign.
Whether you're sexting a sultry Taurus or a less-is-more Scorpio, there is a perfect (and very sexy) message you can send to light their fire; you need only consult the stars. Ahead, discover the best type of sext to send to every sign of the Zodiac.