The Only Way To Get Through Winter? Enter Your Hibernation Era

If we want to actually like the winter, we can’t carry on with the go-go-go attitude of our warm weather lives by filling up the gloomy weeks with plans and activities and parties and adventures. That’s not what this season is for, and we need to stop trying to make summer happen. The winter is for hibernating, resting, homemaking, napping, and taking it slow. I know — sounds totally unpleasant and uncool and uninspiring. And I get it. As an extrovert myself, I’m a pretty social person — I love going out and meeting new people and trying new things. But it’s not that we can’t do all of those things, it’s just that we need to pare it back a bit and prioritise the slowness that comes with winter instead of fighting against it.