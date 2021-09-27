Nobody likes to be the one to pull the plug on a relationship and adding distance to the equation doesn't make things any easier. Depending on the situation, there's a chance that you haven't seen your partner in months and have felt the weight of their absence for some time. So your choices on how and when to end a relationship start there.
First, if you absolutely cannot fathom ending a relationship via the phone, computer, or carrier pigeon, then waiting until you see your soon-to-be-ex is an option. However, taking things like travel plans into consideration is important — you wouldn't want your partner to pay for a trip just to get broken up with.
Either way, giving your partner a little heads up isn't always easy, but it's the most humane way to start the break-up process. In the age of ghosting and technology, it's all too easy to simply phase out someone you no longer want in your life, but don't be that person. Instead, send them a message to say, 'I want to talk to you about our relationship. Do you have some free time later?' This opens the door for the breakup discussion, so it's not completely out of the blue.
Relationship coach and professional matchmaker Sameera Sullivan told Elite Daily that if you can't end a relationship in person, then talking on the phone is the next best option. Primarily, it's much more personal than a text message or email, although breaking up over text is still very much an option — especially in situations that involve abuse or for people with anxiety.
It's also courteous to pay attention to your partner's schedule. Do they have a major exam coming up? Have they just been fired from their job? Best to hold off a couple days. You'd want the same courtesy if it was you, right?
After all your preparation, it's not unusual to get nervous about actually doing it. Enter a confidant — your best friend, your mum, your therapist — don't be afraid to open up to them or even have them nearby as you do it. Chances are, even though you're the one initiating the break-up, it will be emotional. Having someone there for support will help the process.
Overall, relationships are extremely personal and unique to each couple. Break-ups are no different. Trust your gut and know that you have to do what's best for you.