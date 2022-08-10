Save Up To 30% On These Best-Selling Sex Toys

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Whether you're engaging in sex with a partner or solo play, sex toys are a fun way to spice up the experience. However, people are often put off when it comes to buying toys like vibrators and butt plugs because of the price tag. That's when a good sex toy sale, like the one Hot Octopuss is having, comes in handy.
The sexual wellness brand is currently slashing up to 30% off all its best-selling vibrators, dildos, cock rings, butt plugs, bullet vibrators and more for the entire month of August.
This means you can get your hands on some best-selling sex toys at just a fraction of the original cost.
To give you a head start on your shopping journey, we've rounded up some of our top picks from the Hot Octopuss sale. You're welcome!
Shop our picks from the Hot Octopuss sex toy sale
As far as g-spot vibrators go, the KURVE features 25-speed combinations and 5 pleasure patterns so that you can use the soft gel tip for internal and external orgasms.
It cums with a battery time of up to 2 hours and is 100% waterproof, making it perfect for water play.
If you're interested in anal, the PleX With Flex butt plug is a great entry point to butt play. PleX features double motors for double the pleasure, putting you in control of playtime.
While the base might look a little bit intimidating size-wise, it's ergonomically designed to move with your body. PleX also includes a remote, so you can seamlessly switch between settings without ever needing to touch the toy.
In this writer's opinion, everyone should have a bullet vibrator in their sex toy arsenal. They might be small, but boy do they pack a punch.
The AMO is encased in a premium-grade silicone casing that is soft to the touch as it vibrates and glides over all the good places.
It's also whisper-quiet and 100% waterproof, so you can take it in the shower, bath or hot tub.
PSA: If you're a couple and you're looking to spice things up in the bedroom, Hot Octopuss' Pulse Duo vibrator might be just what you need.
Designed to help you take foreplay to the next level, the couple's sex toy is worn by the partner with a penis for added stimulation while engaging in foreplay.
Please note: this toy is for external stimulation only.