Inspired by Paramount’s latest blockbuster, Babylon — which follows a group of hard-partying movie stars (played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, to name a few) as they navigate the decadent highs and extreme lows of Hollywood — we tapped psychic medium and tarot reader Sarah Potter to predict your main character arc for 2023, based on your zodiac sign. And while we do hope there are many Babylon-esque parties in your future (complete with big brass bands, sparkly champagne towers, and a healthy dose of debauchery), it's highly possible that your 2023 will skew more sci-fi odyssey or contemporary Greek tragedy, instead. Check out your horoscope below, and before the drama in your own life begins to unfold, catch Babylon in theatres in Australia on 16 January.