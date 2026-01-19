Coco Gauff Wants Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie And Hudson Williams To Come To The Australian Open
Forget the cottage, Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams could be heading to the Australian Open. As reported by Variety, US star Coco Gauff threw out the invite to Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams to come to Melbourne for the grand slam tournament during an interview, having previously professed her love for the queer hockey romance series.
“I just dove, like, right in,” Gauff said during a media press conference. “Obviously, there’s some nice spicy scenes. It’s such a beautiful love story. I think that was like the main thing.”
The series, adapted from Rachel Reid’s Game Changer novel series, follows professional hockey players Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, portrayed by Storrie and Williams, respectively, as they navigate a secret decade-long affair. Its popularity has seen the two young stars thrust into the spotlight, with the pair even presenting at the 2026 Golden Globes.
“The storyline, I think is so relevant, I think a lot of people maybe can relate,” Gauff continued. “The tension, obviously, the sexual tension and then the romantic tension. I love the trope that enemies – well, they aren’t real enemies – but enemies to lovers, but they both were denying their feelings.
“Hi, Connor and Hudson, my name is Coco. I am tennis’ number one ‘Heated Rivalry’ fan. Please come to my match and watch me play… love you guys.”
Heated Rivalry has been renewed for Season 2, with writer and director Jacob Tierney currently writing the next instalment. In the announcement video on Instagram, Williams said it would be "hotter, wetter [and] longer", while Storrie told fans to re-read The Long Game in preparation.
