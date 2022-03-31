This Film About Abortion In 1960s France Feels Unnervingly Relevant Today

There is a distinct sense of paranoia and double standards at Anne’s school, where the female students don't understand the lens of misogyny through which they shame each other. Fraternising too much with the boys can land you with the label 'slut', 'easy' or 'loose woman' yet the opposite sex (of course) are free to explore their sexual urges, even poring over porn magazines. In one scene, a girl who is in Anne’s inner circle flirtatiously uses her handkerchief to wipe the blood from the skinned knee of one of the boys in her class. Anne spots the handkerchief, stained crimson, ruined for use and, like a knee-jerk reaction, softly warns her: "Look at your handkerchief. There. That’s all you got." It’s hammered into the puritanical female students that sexual liberation is a distraction and, worse, renders them tainted – even the word 'abortion' is clandestine and shushed in conversation. Their fate is set. If they don’t pass their exams they will end up as housewives or working the fields on a tractor, and one thing is clear: the school is no place for an unwed single mother. So for Anne, the stakes are high.