How 7 Jewish Women Are Celebrating Hanukkah In Australia

When we tell people we don't celebrate Christmas, they often look sad and respond "why not?!" until we tell them we're Jewish. Since the show The O.C. coined the term, we often do "Chrismukkah" parties with our friends, which is a nice way for us to get involved in festivities around Christmas time. We'll usually light the Hanukkiah on a couple of nights with our younger cousins and grandfather, or with one of our parents. And we never miss an opportunity to get involved in all that good food — we often take sufganiyot into our office for the people we work with to try. One time, we even handed them out at a TWOOBS pop-up store we were running. We really love being able to share our traditions with others.