If eyes are the windows to the soul, brows are the curtains. And beauty-wise, combing, brushing, and filling your brows is about as simple as it gets for majorly impactful results. Good brows can anchor your face, define your eyes, and add emphasis to any makeup mastery you've got going on on your lids. Given the sheer popularity of tamed brows, we weren't surprised to learn on Glossier's Facebook that Boy Brow, $35, which launched in October 2015, had a 10,000-person waiting list in its early days. (Kelly Mittendorf, a public relations coordinator at Glossier, confirmed the stat for Refinery29 back then via email.)
The product keeps hairs in place without veering crispy like so many other formulas, but it also adds believable heft to sparse areas and leaves behind a wash of subtle pigment. (It comes in seven versatile shades, including clear and grey.) Since we started using it, it quickly became one of the easiest — and most rewarding — steps in our makeup routine.
If you're looking to give this one a whirl, and given the brow wand's storied fame, we suggest you click "add to bag" sooner rather than later now that Glossier finally ships to Australia. But if you don't get a chance to buy it in time, we've also gathered alternative brow-perfecting products for a groomed and glossy set. Check 'em out in the following slides.