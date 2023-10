At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.If eyes are the windows to the soul, brows are the curtains. And beauty-wise, combing, brushing, and filling your brows is about as simple as it gets for majorly impactful results. Good brows can anchor your face, define your eyes, and add emphasis to any makeup mastery you've got going on on your lids. Given the sheer popularity of tamed brows, we weren't surprised to learn on Glossier's Facebook that Boy Brow, $35 , which launched in October 2015, had a 10,000-person waiting list in its early days. (Kelly Mittendorf, a public relations coordinator at Glossier, confirmed the stat for Refinery29 back then via email.)