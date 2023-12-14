This Suction Vibrator Has Sold Out 7 Times In 2 Years — But It’s Back!

Even existing fans of Missy seem to appreciate Tiff's upgrades: softer, more flexible silicone for better stimulation for any body type or shape. GGO refers to time spent with Tiff as a "scream-worthy ménage à moi," and a quick browse through Tiff's 120 reviews echoes that consensus. "Pretty sure I saw stars the first time I used her," writes one pleased reviewer, while another adds, "It never lets me down." Fans also adore Tiff's compact and travel-friendly size, its USB charging port (which some even charge via laptop during business trips!), and the wide range of settings that make finding the perfect stimulation level easy. Like Missy, Tiff also comes with suggestions for positions (most recommend squeezing your knees together for the best payoff!) as well as how to use it alone and with a partner.