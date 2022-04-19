Frost Yourselves With Y2K-Inspired Eyeshadow This Winter

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Aside from skinny brows and crimped hair, the early 2000s aren't exactly revered as a golden era of beauty, with most of us agreeing to leave the carnage behind us. But as we (begrudgingly) welcome back low-rise bottoms and the deepest of cut-out styles, we're reminded of some other trends we might've been quick to toss aside. One trend, in particular, that's creeping up on our radars is frosted eyeshadow.
Call it the Euphoria Effect, but glittery, nostalgic eye makeup has been all over TikTok. Taking notes from Y2K icons like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, this look leans into winter colour palettes and iridescent foiled shadows that require little effort for maximum impact.
A spot of highlighter in the inner corners of our eyes has long been a go-to beauty technique for brightening up our makeup, so why not take that shine and run with it? The beauty of this retro look is that precision isn't necessary. To nail the look, we recommend starting with a primer to ensure none of that frosting slips. From there, choose your shade and either pat some silver or chrome shadow over the top, or take a balmy highlighter to create a glossy lid that's perfect for a winter party look.
Ahead, we round up the best shadow shades to achieve the ultimate frosted eyes. Scroll on for this season's beauty hero.