Frenchie Just Launched A Bullet Vibrator & It’s Très Magnifique

Bonjour! We're coming to you with some très magnifique news: sexual wellness company Frenchie has officially added a new bullet vibrator to its roster, and let's just say, it's as good as a freshly buttered baguette.
Aptly named The Petit Eiffel (and shaped like the iconic French monument), this little vibe is made from supersoft medical-grade silicone that's supple, safe and waterproof.
It has seven speeds/modes to choose from and a pinpoint flutter tip that's perfect for targeted stimulation. Think clit, nipples, anus — you name it.
She's super easy to use, and like other bullet vibrators, it's basically a one-touch wonder. You simply hold the button for three to four seconds until the light turns on to get started, then, pressing the little button a second time will allow you to switch between the different modes and speeds until you find one that takes you to the top of the Eiffel Tower.
This little vibrator is unintimidating, versatile and discreet, so if you're excited to explore bringing a sex toy into the bedroom, the Petit Eiffel is an excellent place to start.
If climbing the Petit Eiffel isn't what lights you up, Frenchie has a range of other vibrators to choose from, like its famous Double Entendre ($95).
We've also managed to land you a discount code to celebrate the launch. Use 'PETITAMOUR' at the checkout for 15% off everything.