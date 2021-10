‘Fat Freezing’ Isn’t The Only Beauty Treatment Disfiguring Women

Body filler isn't the only desired treatment among younger generations. On TikTok, Dr Paul Jarrod Frank recently made a video warning prospective patients about the effects of fat dissolving injections. They use acids which, he says, "supposedly melts fat in the neck and jowls". He goes on to say: "I hate this stuff. It's very expensive, unpredictable results, takes multiple treatments and is extremely traumatic and causes swelling." Dr Frank stitched his video with a clip filmed by a TikToker who had undergone fat dissolving injections. He says that she would be swollen like she is in the clip for at least a week or two and will need multiple treatments done monthly. In many cases the puffiness subsides but as Dr Frank points out, it's difficult to tell how your body might react to injectable treatments. Some TikTokers have blasted fat dissolving injections for making them look like a " bullfrog " thanks to severe swelling, while others report intense pain. A handful claim to have experienced nerve damage and " lopsided " smiles weeks after treatment. Though experts say side effects like these are not likely to be permanent, they can be discouraging and often embarrassing for many.