It's June, folks, and you know what that means — we can no longer deny that winter is here. So it's not surprising that our fashion picks for this month feature a number of utilitarian items that serve to help us stave off the cold and stay chic at the same time.
However, our beauty routines reflect a desire for warmer weather, with cream bronzer, sunny gold highlighters, and flush-inducing liquid blushes making our wishlist this month. We're also stepping out of our comfort zones with our skincare routines and considering new products that prioritise nourishment when we need it the most.
Regardless of whether you're going into winter willingly or being dragged kicking and screaming into the new season, we've collated a bunch of goodies to get us all through June.
Read ahead to find out exactly what beauty and fashion pieces the Refinery29 team is shopping this month.