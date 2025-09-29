Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In September
Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find our editor-approved lineup of the best to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
With Fashion Week in New York and London taking plenty of our attention in September, it can be easy to miss all the other industry launches that dropped throughout the month. Thankfully, that's what we're paid to do here at Refinery29, and we've got you covered with the best of the best that dropped in September — marking a new season and era for all of us.
From new skincare options (and fronted by an iconic Gossip Girl star, no less) to a meticulously crafted handbag that's been literal years in the making, the latest beauty and fashion drops are a mix of both luxury and affordable. To discover all the best drops, collabs and collections from September, click through the slideshow ahead.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.